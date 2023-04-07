Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra records 926 new cases and 3 fatalities, Mumbai sees 27% rise

Maharashtra recorded 926 new COVID cases along with 3 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active case count has risen to 4487 in the state, the health department bulletin reported.

The fatality rate remains at 1.82%. Additionally, out of the 2% of passengers screened at airports in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, 60 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. On a positive note, 423 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday. As of now, the state has a cumulative count of 81,48,599 COVID-19 cases, with a fatality count of 1,48,457.

Mumbai led with 276 new cases, a rise of 27 per cent from the previous day, while the three deaths were reported in Gondia, Kolhapur and Raigad districts. The recovery count increased by 423 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,95,655, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,487, he said.

According to the data released by the state health department, the recovery rate stood at 98.12%, while the fatality rate remained at 1.82%.

So far, 8,66,87,653 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 11,881 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

During a COVID-19 review meeting led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, it was noted that Maharashtra was one of the three states where 10 or more districts had a positivity rate (number of cases per 100 tests) of over 10%.

According to a civic official, for the fourth day in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai exceeded 200. Specifically, on Thursday, the city recorded 216 new cases