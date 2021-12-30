'Covid cases on rise, people not following rules, Maha heading towards lockdown', says Nawab Malik

Over the last few days, the number of covid patients in Mumbai and Maharashtra has been increasing rapidly. The rate of covid morbidity is increasing day by day. So the health system and the state government have been alerted. However, while the number of corona patients is increasing in the state, people are not following the rules, so if the number of patients continues to increase, Maharashtra will head towards lockdown, said Nawab Malik. Speaking on the increasing covid cases, Nawab Malik said that the manner in which the number of corona patients is increasing in Maharashtra. The rules that the government has made to control the corona are not being strictly followed by the people. The number of corona patients is increasing. If the number of patients continues to rise in this manner, then we are definitely heading towards lockdown.

Meanwhile, the spread of covid in the state is increasing exponentially. As many as 3,900 new patients were registered in the state yesterday. The number of patients in Mumbai is increasing day by day. As a result, the graph of active patients is also rising. The number of active patients in the city-suburbs reached 8,060 on Wednesday. During the day, 2,510 patients were found and the death toll is one.