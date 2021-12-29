COVID cases rise again, tough decisions needs to be taken considering number of patients: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra's winter session was well attended on a number of issues. The Thackeray government of the ruling Mahavikas Aghadi and the main opposition BJP were at loggerheads. In both the houses of the legislature, the BJP tried to surround the ruling Thackeray government. After this, Ajit Pawar has once again signaled restrictions in the state, saying that corona infection is on the rise again in the state and tough decisions will have to be taken based on the number of patients.

The number of corona patients in the state is increasing. Therefore, discussions have started on whether strict restrictions will be imposed again. Ajit Pawar gave some hints on this. Ajit Pawar said that the number of corona patients is increasing in the state. It is feared that the infection will increase in the next one and a half to two months if people do not take care of it. Therefore, in view of the safety of the people, tough decisions have to be taken based on the situation. The decision will be taken by the Chief Minister, informed Ajit Pawar.

