Covid cases surge in state, 850 new cases and 4 deaths reported

The state is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, and the latest update for the last 24 hours has been released. The health department has reported 850 new cases and four fatalities, while 648 patients have been discharged today.

#COVID19 | Maharashtra reports 850 new cases along with four deaths today.



Active cases stand at 6,167. pic.twitter.com/m8usyhkR9u — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

The Covid positivity rate in the state is currently at 98.10%, as per the health department. The case fatality rate is 1.81%. A total of 16,412 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 13,445 were tested in government labs and 2,799 in private labs.