CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As Maharashtra Governor (Watch Video)

CP Radhakrishnan was officially sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening. Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, administered the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan.

The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other senior officials. Following the oath, Radhakrishnan received a ceremonial guard of honour from the Indian Navy.

In his first remarks as Governor, Radhakrishnan pledged to work towards the upliftment of all sections of society, including the poorest, farmers, and marginalized communities. "I will work for the upliftment of the poorest among the poor, farmers, OBCs, SCs, STs. Everybody will get their own equal share in development. Social justice will be maintained at all costs. I will be fully cooperating with government for the betterment of Maharashtra," he said.

Radhakrishnan, who served as the Governor of Jharkhand for one and a half years, brings over four decades of political experience to his new role. His previous positions include state executive committee member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, and chairman of the Coir Board in Kochi.