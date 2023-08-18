CR to change Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express train’s composition from Nov 22

In response to public demand, Central Railway has decided to change the composition of the Mumbai-Nagpur Duronto Express train starting on November 22 by reducing the number of third AC coaches and increasing the number of sleeper coaches.

The train runs between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Nagpur. Dr Shivaraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR) said the number of existing 23 coaches will remain unchanged, but the type of coaches will be changed.

The railway administration has decided to increase four sleeper coaches in the train’s composition by reducing as many third AC coaches, he said. In the new train composition, of the 23 coaches of the train, 11 will be of third AC, three of second AC, one of first AC, six of sleeper coach and two power cars, railway officials said.

At present, of the 23 coaches of the train connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, 15 are of third AC, three of second AC, one of first AC, two of sleeper Coaches and two power coaches, they said. Manaspure said the CR decided to change the train’s composition due to public demand.

The train’s composition will be changed from November 22 as passengers have already done advance booking till that date, he said. CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express is one of the popular trains connecting the country’s financial capital with Maharashtra’s second capital.