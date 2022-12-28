CR to run special suburban services on New Year eve

Central Railway will run special suburban services on New Year eve December 31 and January 1 midnight for the benefit of passengers.

Main Line:

Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.00 hrs.

Special train will depart Kalyan at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.00 hrs.

Harbour Line:

Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 02.50 hrs.

Special train will depart Panvel at 01.30 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 02.50 hrs

All these special trains will halt at all stations. Passengers are advised to follow Covid appropriate norms for theirs and other's safety.