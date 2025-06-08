Crime or Accident? Jalgaon Woman Returns to Find Husband Dead After Party Night

What was supposed to be a joyous celebration turned into a harrowing tragedy for Shubhangi Shelekar, a nurse at a primary health center. On June 1, just a day before her wedding anniversary, she returned to her home in Shendurani, only to find her husband, Sunil Shelekar (36), lying dead inside their house. According to police, Shubhangi had gone to her parental home on May 31 and returned on June 1 in anticipation of their anniversary on June 2. When she tried calling Sunil that evening, her calls went unanswered. Upon reaching home, she was devastated to find his lifeless body. Overcome with shock, she raised suspicions about foul play in her husband's sudden death.

Sunil, a resident of Dhamangaon Bade, was involved in private contractual work, while the couple lived in a rented house in Shendurani. Following the discovery of his body, it was taken to Pahur Hospital for examination. However, due to suspicions raised by Shubhangi and her brother Gajanan Shelekar, the postmortem was shifted to the Government Hospital in Jalgaon and conducted in-camera for confidentiality.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sunil had spent the afternoon of June 1 celebrating with two friends. Later that evening, he reportedly met a tractor driver friend at Pahur junction. According to the driver, Sunil climbed onto the tractor but lost balance and fell, sustaining injuries. He was later dropped home in an injured condition by the driver and a local companion, as per the driver’s confession to the police. Despite the account, police have detained four individuals for questioning in connection with Sunil’s death. One of them claimed to have been injured in the same incident, while the others are being interrogated separately. The police have not yet disclosed their identities, citing ongoing investigations.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Crime: Homeless Man Murdered, Attacker Hospitalized After Mob Assault

Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Kathore stated, “We are investigating all angles thoroughly. Several facts are expected to emerge from the inquiry, and a fair, impartial investigation will be carried out.”

In her official complaint, Shubhangi alleged that unknown assailants had assaulted her husband, which led to his death. “When I entered the house, I saw his body on the ground. I believe someone attacked him. I request a murder case be filed and the matter be investigated by senior officers,” she stated to the Pahur Police.