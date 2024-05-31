CSMT Mumbai Mega Block: Panchavati, Rajya Rani Express Among 20 Trains Cancelled; Passengers Advised to Seek Alternatives

Central Railway has planned a 63-hour mega block at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai starting on May 31. This is to tackle current technical problems and repair platforms. Many mail and express trains passing through Manmad in the Bhusawal division will be cancelled due to this extended maintenance period.

Impacted Services:

Among the affected services, the Panchavati Express and Rajyarani Express are notable. Specific cancellations include:

- Panchavati Express (Train No. 17612): Cancelled for June 1, operating on the Mumbai-Manmad route.

- Rajyarani Express: Both the UP Nanded-Mumbai (Train No. 17612) and the Down Mumbai-Nanded routes are cancelled for May 31 and June 1, respectively.

Approximately 20 mail and express trains will be affected. The detailed list of affected services is as follows:

- Tapovan Express:

- UP Nanded-Mumbai (Train No. 17618): Cancelled on May 31 and June 1.

- Down Mumbai-Nanded: Cancelled on June 1 and 2.

- Vande Bharat Express:

- Sainagar Shirdi-Mumbai: Cancelled on May 31 and June 1.

- Down Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi: Cancelled on June 1 and 2.

- Janshatabdi Express:

- Down Mumbai-Hingoli: Cancelled on June 1 and 2.

- Mumbai-Manmad-Dhule: Cancelled on June 1 and 2.

- UP Dhule-Mumbai: Cancelled on June 1 and 2.

- Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Cancelled on June 2.

- Down Mumbai-Jalna Vande Bharat: Cancelled on June 1 and 2.

- Mumbai-Jabalpur Garib Rath: Cancelled on June 1.

- Down Mumbai-Hawada Duranto: Cancelled on June 1.

- UP Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani: Cancelled on May 31.

- Down Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto: Cancelled on May 31.

- Amravati-Mumbai Superfast: Cancelled on May 31.

- UP Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto: Cancelled on May 31.

- Howrah-Mumbai Duranto: Cancelled on May 31.

Mitigating Measures and Passenger Advisory:

Passengers affected by these cancellations are advised to make alternative travel arrangements and stay updated through official railway announcements. For further inquiries and detailed information, passengers are encouraged to visit the official Central Railway website or contact the helpline numbers provided by the railway authorities.