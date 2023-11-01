Curfew lifted in Beed, 99 people held so far in Maratha quota stir

On Wednesday morning, the Beed administration lifted the curfew that had been enforced in specific areas of the district following instances of violence during the Maratha quota agitation on Monday. However, prohibition orders are still in place in the district, which is situated in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, and Internet services remain suspended to ensure the maintenance of law and order, as per officials.

There is no relaxation in curfew in Dharashiv district as of now, the officials said. The Beed police have registered more than 30 offences and arrested 99 people so far in connection with the violence, they said. After violence in Beed on Monday, curfew was enforced in a periphery of 5 kilometres from the collector office, head offices of talukas along with all national highways passing through the district.

Curfew in Beed district has been revoked by the district administration at 6 am on Wednesday. Prohibitory orders still exist in the district, an official said. Internet services are still shut in Beed, Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde told reporters. Curfew is still on in Dharashiv district and a decision to revoke it will be taken after a review by the administration, an official from Dharashiv said.

Nanded Collector Abhijeet Raut had also imposed prohibitory orders on Tuesday on national highways and other roads so as to keep the transport movement smooth, another official said. Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Saxena visited Beed district on Tuesday to take stock of the situation after large scale violence there during the Maratha quota agitation.