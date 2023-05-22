Current dispensation probably had expectations from some leaders of NCP which were not fulfilled, says Sharad Pawar

Amid questioning of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai, party chief Sharad Pawar hinted that the action against some leaders could be the fallout of their refusal to meet expectations of the ruling dispensation.

Pawar said they will suffer but will never go astray from the path they have chosen. He was speaking to reporters in Pune on the action taken by ED and other Central probe agencies against some leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party.

A possibility cannot be denied that the current dispensation has had some expectations from some 9-10 leaders of NCP. We are not ready to meet those expectations and are ready to pay the price for our stand. We will never leave the path we have chosen, he said in a veiled attack on the BJP-led Central government.

Notably, speaking on ED summoning him, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil had said, as he was part of the opposition, one needs to face such type of suffering. When asked about ED quizzing Patil, Pawar said, I have a list of some key 10 leaders who have faced inquiry. Some of them even faced action by these agencies. Questioning of Patil has been underway at ED’s office in south Mumbai for more than seven hours in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS, an official said.

NCP leader (former home minister) Anil Deshmukh faced allegations of accepting Rs 100 crore for an educational institute and had to spend 13-14 months in jail. Later, it was revealed that the amount received was Rs 1.50 crore and not Rs 100 crore. It underscores the level of exaggeration of allegations.