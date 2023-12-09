Cyber fraud held in Rajasthan, Police Seize Rs 35.96 lakhs in bank account

The Navi Mumbai Cyber Cell Police arrested an individual from Rajasthan, successfully resolving nine cyber fraud cases across the nation, including Maharashtra. The police also managed to freeze Rs 35.96 lakh in bank accounts associated with the alleged money transfers.

The accused, identified as Budharam Devasi, contacted the victim through a Telegram channel between September 8 to September 14, 2023, offering part-time income by simply liking YouTube videos. Subsequently, he enticed victims with promises of higher earnings through investments. Operating under the guise of lucrative returns, he defrauded a total of Rs 43,45,300.

Upon the victim reporting the incident to the Cyber Cell Police, a case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 of the IPC, along with section 66 D of the IT Act. Utilising the provided bank details, the police traced the money's path and froze the associated bank account, totaling Rs 35,96,285. The account was registered in the name of Budharam Devasi from Rajasthan, who withdrew the fraudulent amount via a cheque from a Jodhpur bank.

Further investigation revealed Dewasi's involvement, leading to his arrest in Jodhpur. During interrogation, Dewasi confessed to the crime, implicating his brother Ramniwas Dewasi. A manhunt has now been launched for Ramniwas Dewasi. It was also discovered that the arrested individual was implicated in a total of nine cyber complaints across Maharashtra and various other states in India.

Police Advisory:

In light of this incident, the Navi Mumbai Police urge citizens not to be swayed by part-time job advertisements on platforms like Telegram, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media. These fraudulent schemes entice users with promises of significant profits, urging them to join specific groups, where manipulated screenshots showcase fictitious earnings, coercing victims into making substantial investments.

Citizens are strongly advised not to disclose personal information and refrain from engaging in any financial transactions prompted by such dubious offers. Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.