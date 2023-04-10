Cybercriminal dupes Pune couple with fake online loan offer

A cybercriminal conned a Pune couple by offering them a quick online loan for their business. The woman lodged a complaint at Kondhwa police station, following which a case was registered against Manoj Kumar for fraud and violating the Information Technology Act.

Using a link sent to the woman's phone, the cyber thief tricked the couple into believing they were eligible for an immediate loan. To process the loan, the fraudster demanded payment from the couple, and they were subsequently swindled out of Rs. 9,37,000.

Once the couple blocked the thief's mobile number, he disappeared, leaving them with no means of contacting him. As a result, the couple had no choice but to report the incident to the police, and the case is now being investigated by Assistant Police Inspector Mohite.