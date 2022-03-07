Cyclone in Mumbai: Cyclone crisis looms over Mumbai

Sea levels are rising due to rising temperatures. If this continues and the sea temperature rises, the cyclone crisis in Mumbai will get darker, the report said.

In the second part of the sixth assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it was feared that if the sea level in Mumbai continues to rise, it will cause a loss of around Rs 5,000 crore by 2050.

It is feared that it will increase by 2.9 times by 2070. Although the Coastal Road project being implemented by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is focused on reducing the risk of floods and protecting it from rising sea levels, the tides could pose a threat to animals, plants and fishing in the area.

On the other hand, with global warming near Mumbai, rising sea temperatures are expected to increase pre-monsoon and post-monsoon cyclones.

In the future, Mumbai will feel the effects of the cyclone more clearly. Cyclones will increase both before and after the monsoon. Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are at high risk of rising sea level. - Dr. Anjali Prakash, Researcher, Bharti Institute of Public Policy.

If emissions are not reduced rapidly, then globally, heat and humidity will create conditions that go beyond the limits of human endurance. India will be one of the countries where this intolerant situation will arise.

What are the solutions

Enhancing green infrastructure

Focus more on urban greenery

Conservation of mangroves

Conservation of biodiversity

Protecting rivers

Chance of thunderstorms in some parts of the state from March 7 to 10. 8,9 are more likely to be affected. Light rain is expected in some places.

Cloudy weather in Konkan. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms / thunderstorms in some places in Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from 07 to 10 March. - Krishnananda Hosalikar, Senior Scientist, Indian Meteorological Department