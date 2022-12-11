Cyclone Mandous : Unseasonal Rain Expected in Parts of Maharashtra

IMD’s regional met centre in Mumbai has predicted thunderstorms and lightning over Coastal Maharashtra, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha from Sunday to Tuesday (December 11-13) and Marathwada on Sunday and Monday (December 11-12).

Mumbai, the state capital, may witness light drizzles and thundershowers early next week. However, the IMD officials have clarified that this forecast may vary based on how Cyclone Mandous moves. Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.