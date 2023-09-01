Cyclonic conditions bring hope for monsoon revival in Maharashtra

South Chhattisgarh and the North East Bay of Bengal are currently experiencing the development of cyclonic conditions, accompanied by a low-pressure belt stretching into South Andhra Pradesh. Meteorologists have further forecasted the formation of another cyclonic system over the North Bay of Bengal on September 3, raising expectations for a resurgence of the monsoon in Maharashtra.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates that Pune, in particular, will witness light to moderate rainfall from September 3 to 7. This comes as welcome news for farmers and residents, as August has been unusually dry this year, posing challenges for agriculture and water resources.

The dry spell in August, traditionally the wettest month, has raised concerns about water scarcity and the potential declaration of drought. Reservoirs are still far from reaching their full capacity. However, the prospect of a monsoon resurgence after September 3 offers a glimmer of hope.

According to reports, Pune is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on September 1st and 2nd, with isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. From September 3rd to 7th, scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected, with overcast conditions prevailing. The impending monsoon revival is eagerly awaited as it holds the promise of relief from the prolonged dry spell.