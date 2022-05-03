Cylinder explosion at snacks center in Pimpri Chinchwad, two people injured

A gas cylinder exploded at a snack center at Pimpri Chinchwad Jakat Naka. The incident took place on Tuesday around 9.30 am. According to the fire brigade, there is a Shiva Snacks Center near Jain School. Suddenly the cylinder ignited while the center was starting in the morning.

Two people also got injured in the accident. The injured have been identified as Mani Tewar (32) and Pradip Kumar (20), both residents of Chinchwad. Among them, restaurant owner Tewar has been admitted to a nearby private hospital while worker Pradeep Kumar has been admitted to YCM Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the information of the incident, two bombs from the fire headquarters and one bomb from the authority sub-center reached the spot. They took control of the fire in just ten minutes.