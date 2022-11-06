Cyrus Mistry Death: Case registered against Dr Anahita Pandole for negligent driving

A case has been registered against renowned gynaecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car that crashed into a road divider on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district and killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another person on September 4.

The case has been registered at Kasa police station in Palghar. Anahita Pandole has been booked under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. Authorities claimed after preliminary investigation that the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

Dr Pandole, Darius and Mistry were travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai when their Mercedez Benz, driven by the gynaecologist, crashed into a concrete barrier on September 4 this year. Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, and his friend and Darius' brother Jahangir Pandole died in the accident. Dr Pandole continues to remain under treatment in the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital, while Darius was discharged earlier this week. Darius recorded his statement before police at his south Mumbai residence on Tuesday.