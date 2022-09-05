Cyrus Mistry death: Doctor reveals business tycoon suffered head injury

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday, received a head injury when his car rammed into the divider, said the doctor who attended him after he was brought to a government hospital in Kasa, according to news agency ANI.Dr. Shubham Singh informed that two patients were brought to the hospital on Sunday including Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinhsa Pandol."Both the patients were brought dead here. The locals told us that Cyrus Mistry died on the spot, while Jahangir was alive. However, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm," Dr. Singh told ANI.

"The second ambulance came with the other two patients after 10 minutes. They both had injuries and were given first aid treatment. Later, they were shifted to a higher center and their relatives shifted them to Rainbow hospital, from where they were airlifted to Mumbai," he added.The doctor further informed that the postmortem had to be done in the government hospital where Cyrus Mistry was brought after the accident, however, they received a call from the district collector to shift the deceased to JJ Hospital for 'expert opinion'.

"He (Cyrus Mistry) had a head injury and Jahangir Dinsha had a left leg fracture and head injury. We received a call from the district collector and SP that they have to be shifted to JJ Hospital for expert opinion," Dr. Shubham said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.