Cyrus Mistry death: Police says multiple challans were issued against Anahita Pandole for over-speeding since 2020



Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was booked on the charge of rash driving that resulted into the death of industrialist Cyrus Mistry, has a history of traffic rules violation and was issued challans for over-speeding on several occasions since 2020, a police official said.

The police in Palghar district of Maharashtra, who are investigating the Mistry car accident case, have found this during their investigation.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jehangir Pandole were killed after the Mercedes-Benz car hit the railing of the Surya river bridge in Palghar district on September 4 this year. Dr Anahita, who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries in the accident. All of them were returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

There were at least seven instances in which Dr Anahita was found behind the wheel and over-speeding, which was captured on speed cameras, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

These instances were from 2020 till the day of the accident in September 2022, he said, adding the e-challans against her will now be made part of the charge-sheet, he said.

Those challans were issued for over-speeding involving the same car that was involved in the Palghar accident, he said.