Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt; car covered 20km in 9 minutes says, Maharashtra Police

A preliminary police probe found that the luxury car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling, which hit a divider killing Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, was overspeeding and both of them sitting in the rear seats were not wearing seat belts. After crossing the Charoti check post in Palghar, the car covered 20km in just 9 minutes. Police said it went through the CCTV footage captured at the checkpoint around 2.21pm.

The accident took place at around 2.30pm, when the Mercedes was on the bridge on the Surya river, which is 20km from the check post, police said, as quoted by PTI. This shows that the car covered this distance in about only nine minutes, the report said. An error of judgement by the driver, Anahita Pandole, has also been pointed out. Doctor who attended to Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandole said Cyrus Mistry was brought dead but Jahangir Dinsha Pandol died during the transit. Cyrus Mistry had a head injury and Jahangir Dinsha, Anahita Pandole's brother, had a left leg fracture and head injury. Cyrus, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

