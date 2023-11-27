Dada Bhuse orders officials to conduct panchnama on destroyed crops due to unseasonal rains

On Monday, Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse conducted an inspection of crop damage caused by unseasonal rains in Nashik district. He directed officials to carry out a panchnama, or an official assessment, to evaluate the extent of losses within the next two days. Heavy rains on Sunday damaged crops, including grapes, onions, tomatoes, sugarcane, and leafy vegetables in Nashik district, an official said.

Bhuse, serving as the guardian minister for the district, toured Kasbe Sukene village in Niphad taluka, which experienced the most severe impact of the unseasonal showers. The panchanama of farms affected by the unseasonal rain will be completed in the next two days. Farmers who have taken crop insurance will inform the insurance companies about their losses. No one will be deprived of help. Efforts will be made to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected farmers, the minister said.

Nashik city and district experienced heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, on Sunday afternoon. Numerous areas in the city faced power cuts, which were subsequently restored on Monday morning. The Godavari river's water level rose, leading to the stranding of several vehicles in waterlogged areas such as Ramkund and Goda Ghat.