'Dada, Don't Let Them Go Unpunished...': Worli Hit-And-Run Victim's Daughter Breaks Down Before Aaditya Thackeray

In the Worli hit-and-run case, the police have arrested Mihir Shah, who has confessed to his crime. Today, local MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray from the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction visited the family of the deceased, Kaveri Nakhwa, to offer his condolences. Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh was also present during the visit.

At the Nakhwa residence in Worli, Aaditya Thackeray spoke with the grieving family. Kaveri Nakhwa’s mother lamented, “What they did to my daughter should happen to them too, only then will they understand.”

Pradeep Nakhwa, Kaveri's husband, who witnessed the entire incident, broke down in tears. “I saw him drag her in front of my eyes. If a poor man had done this, he would have been in jail by now,” he cried out.

#WATCH | Worli (Mumbai) hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray meets Pradeep Nakhwa, husband of the victim Kaveri Nakhwa. pic.twitter.com/oLSzOQrVkF — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

Kaveri's daughter, amidst her tears, pleaded with Aaditya Thackeray, “Brother, don't let them go unpunished.” Moved by her plea, Aaditya Thackeray responded, “They will not be let go. We will ensure they receive the harshest punishment.”

Watch: On Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, " Malad West, MLA Aslam Shaikh and I have come here. Mihir Shah should get punishment who is the murderer of Kaveri Nakhwa, I would not say it was an accident, and I would not say it was a… pic.twitter.com/ZoINVf4QRW — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2024

Speaking to the media later, Aaditya Thackeray said, “I am at a loss for words. Meeting them is heart-wrenching. I would call this murder. He must be severely punished. The family's eyes are filled with anger and sorrow. Pradeep Nakhwa witnessed everything. Even a demon from hell wouldn’t do something like this. It's horrifying that such a reckless hit-and-run can happen in Mumbai."