Dada is with NCP, he has not held discussions with anyone else: Anil Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Patil after his meeting with party leader Ajit Pawar amid speculation of Pawar's alleged rebellion said Dada is with NCP, he has not held discussions with anyone else.

Sharad Pawar dismissed speculation about his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar’s next political move and said no meeting of NCP MLAs has been called by anyone.

On Monday, Ajit Pawar also dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday, amid intense speculation in Maharashtra’s political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).