Dahi Handi 2025: Mumbai-Thane Hosts Inclusive Celebrations for Differently-Abled Children, Check Locations Here

Mumbai and Thane are all set to witness the vibrant Dahi Handi festivities this Saturday, but this year’s celebrations will also have a heartwarming twist. Alongside the traditional Govinda pathaks, special Dahi Handi events are being organized exclusively for children with special needs. Various social organizations have stepped forward to ensure these children enjoy the thrill and joy of the festival, giving them a chance to be part of the city’s electrifying festive spirit.

One such event will be hosted at Shivainagar by Disha Group in collaboration with BJP Vice-President Bhaskar Bairishetti and former corporator Ragini Bairishetti. Touted as a “socially committed” Dahi Handi, the celebration will see students from special schools participate, as they do every year. According to Sagar Bairishetti of Disha Group, each participant will be felicitated with an honorarium and attractive trophies. Similarly, the Jagruti Parents Association will host a Dahi Handi at the new police housing colony in Kharkar Ali, where Kashinath More and his family have been organizing festivities for special children for several years.

In Bhaskar Colony, the Shree Swami Samarth Sanskar Sadhana Kendra will mark Krishna Janmashtami with devotional songs and a performance of ‘Krishna Leela.’ A symbolic Dahi Handi, depicting scenes from Lord Krishna’s life, will be broken by differently-abled children from the Divyang Kala Kendra at Jijamata Udyan, Naupada, on Friday, August 15, from 9 p.m. to midnight, informed the center’s founder, Kiran Nakti.

However, the celebrations could also bring traffic challenges for Thane residents. With large handis being set up on roads by political leaders, several areas are expected to witness blockages. Adding to the woes, ongoing roadwork at Gaimukh Ghat and heavy congestion on Ghodbunder Road could cause delays for motorists, even on alternate routes.