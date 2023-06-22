Darshana Pawar murder case: Suspect Rahul Handore arrested in Mumbai

The deceased body of Darshana Pawar, who achieved a commendable third position in the MPSC exams, was discovered in a decayed condition close to the base of Rajgad fort. Additional inquiries and the results of the medical examination conclusively revealed that her death was not a result of self-inflicted harm, but rather a deliberate act of homicide. News sources stated that Darshana had accompanied Rahul Handore on a visit to Rajgad fort, and law enforcement authorities have recovered significant evidence related to this event from the location where the crime took place.

In a recent update regarding the murder case of Darshana Pawar, a significant revelation has emerged. According to reports, Darshana and Rahul are relatives of each other and had known each other for many years. Rahul was willing to marry Darshan and appeared for the MPSC exam. While Darshana was successful in clearing the MPSC exam and was about to be deployed as a forest officer.

Following Darshana's success in the MPSC exams, her parents began making arrangements for her marriage to another young man. This news deeply unsettled Rahul Handore, leaving him feeling distraught and disappointed. In an attempt to convey his desire to marry Darshana, Rahul reached out to her parents and assured them of his commitment to clearing the MPSC exams. However, he received no response from them. Consumed by anger, it is alleged that Rahul took the extreme step of ending Darshana's life at the foothills of Rajgad Fort on June 12th.

Rahul and Darshana were involved in a relationship for a span of two years. However, prior to the exams, Rahul chose to terminate the relationship. Yet, after Darshana successfully passed the MPSC exam, Rahul reconnected with her, seeking to revive their bond.

Based on the findings of the police investigation, it was discovered that Rahul was last traced to Katraj. However, two days later, he vanished without a trace from Pune. Interestingly, after his sudden disappearance, a withdrawal of funds was made from his ATM card at a cash machine in New Delhi. On Sunday night, he had a conversation with one of his relatives, during which he mentioned leaving Pune due to a disagreement with a friend. Unfortunately, he abruptly ended the call without providing any further details. Subsequently, when the location of his phone was tracked, it was determined to be in Kolkata.

According to reports, the police have successfully apprehended the suspect, Rahul Handore, in Mumbai. The investigation is currently ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the case.