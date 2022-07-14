Datta temple submerges underwater as river rise increase

The water level of the river is increasing due to continuous rain in the Bubanal Kolhapur district. The water level of the Krishna river at Nrisimhwadi has increased by one foot in twenty-four hours. Due to this, the Datta temple at Nrisimhwadi was surrounded by water. Half of the temple was submerged.

Due to floods in the temple, the idol of Shri Utsav is kept in Shri Narayan Swami Math for darshan. The confluence of the Krishna and Panchganga rivers has gone underwater. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Collector Dr. Rahul Rekhawar inspected the floods at Nrusinhwadi. At this time, citizens are urged to be ready for evacuation in view of the risk of possible floods.

Although water is being discharged from the Almatti dam, the water level of Krishna is increasing.