Daughter of Mira Road MLA duped in online scam

Mira Road independent MLA Geeta Jain's daughter Sneha Saklecha has allegedly been duped of Rs 79,000 by a cyber fraudster while she was trying to make an online payment for sweets.  Saklecha (31), one of the directors of the family-run Sonam Group of Companies, a construction firm, filed a complaint with the Navghar police in Bhayander (E) on Friday.

On November 9 at around 5 pm, when Saklecha was at her Jain Bungalow, new Golden Nest home, soon after paying Rs 480 online she got a WhatsApp call from an unknown number claiming to be from the sweet shop. The accused told asked her to pay GST and made her enter a figure of 39,506 claiming that it was a code but later the amount got debited from her account. The caller claimed it to be a mistake and made her enter the same figure again post which she ended up losing Rs 39,506 more.

