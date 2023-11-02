Days after man ends life on tracks in Thane, suicide abetment case filed against his wife

Several days following a tragic incident where a man took his own life by leaping in front of a moving train in Thane district, Maharashtra, the police have taken action by registering a case of abetment of suicide. This case has been filed against the man's wife and three members of her family, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The Karjat Government Railway Police (GRP) registered the case on Wednesday. The victim in the case, Bharat Khardikar, committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train between Badlapur and Vangani railway stations. Initially, a case of accidental death was registered, but based on the complaint filed by his mother on November 1, the GRP registered a case of suicide abetment, the official said.

The accused in the case are identified as the deceased person’s 31-year-old wife Bhargavi Khardikar, her mother Philomina D’Souza (59), her sister Diana Cruz (35) and brother Siriza D’Souza (33), all residents of Dubai, he said.

