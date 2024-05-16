Days After Mumbai, Hoarding Collapses in Pimpri-Chinchwad (Watch Video)

A large iron hoarding on the side of the road collapsed in Moshi on Wednesday, just days after a similar incident in Mumbai claimed multiple lives. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM during a rain and windstorm. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the hoarding fell away from the road, damaging only four parked two-wheelers and a tempo.

VIDEO | A hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/B4vprYAtAw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2024

Following that tragedy, concerns have been raised about the safety of hoardings in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Residents point to a similar incident in April 2023, where a hoarding collapse resulted in five fatalities. They question the effectiveness of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) efforts to identify and remove illegal hoardings. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Khot confirmed that the hoardings were authorised structures.

In the wake of the Ghatkopar tragedy, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) initiated a comprehensive citywide survey on Wednesday to identify and address risks associated with unauthorized hoardings. The civic body issued a two-day deadline for the removal of all illegal hoardings.