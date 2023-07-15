Dead body of 25-year-old found in Beed's Georai town, probe on
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 15, 2023 05:06 PM 2023-07-15T17:06:55+5:30 2023-07-15T17:07:33+5:30
There have been multiple incidents of grave crimes in the district over the past few days. One such incident has been reported in Beed, where the lifeless body of a 25-year-old man was discovered in Georai town. The police promptly responded to the scene and recovered the deceased's body.
The lifeless body of a 25-year-old man was discovered in the Sanjay Nagar area of Georai town in Beed. The incident has caused a significant stir in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Sahebrao Chavan, a resident of Sushi Tanda in the Georai district.
The body was found beneath a lemon tree. Georai police promptly responded to the incident and conducted a detailed examination of the scene. As the circumstances surrounding Sachin Chavan's death remain unclear, the police are currently investigating whether it was a case of murder or suicide.