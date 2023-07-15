Dead body of 25-year-old found in Beed's Georai town, probe on

There have been multiple incidents of grave crimes in the district over the past few days. One such incident has been reported in Beed, where the lifeless body of a 25-year-old man was discovered in Georai town. The police promptly responded to the scene and recovered the deceased's body.

The lifeless body of a 25-year-old man was discovered in the Sanjay Nagar area of Georai town in Beed. The incident has caused a significant stir in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Sahebrao Chavan, a resident of Sushi Tanda in the Georai district.

The body was found beneath a lemon tree. Georai police promptly responded to the incident and conducted a detailed examination of the scene. As the circumstances surrounding Sachin Chavan's death remain unclear, the police are currently investigating whether it was a case of murder or suicide.