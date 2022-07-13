Dead cow got stuck on the bridge at Koge on Bhogawati river

Due to torrential rains, water levels in all rivers in Karveer taluka have risen sharply. The rivers are overflowing. Many trees flowing along the water are getting stuck in the dams on the river. With this flow of water, the body of the fully grown cow got stuck on the newly constructed bridge at Koge on the Bhogawati river. There was a big crowd to see the dead cow.

The cow was found dead near Koge village on the bridge. He noticed the floodwaters coming on the bridge. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Goa is believed to have been swept away when it went into the river basin for drinking water.

Due to incessant and torrential rains, the water level in the rivers has risen sharply. The outflow of river water has created a climate of fear among the villagers along the river. However, the administration has been alerted since the situation became serious. Some civilians have also been evacuated from time to time, alerting the riverside villages.

