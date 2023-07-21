Death toll reaches 19 in Irshalwadi landslide, rescue operations continue amidst heavy rainfall

Rescue operations have resumed for the second consecutive day in Irshalwadi. Meanwhile, a major update has emerged. Two more bodies have been recovered, bringing the death toll to 19. Even today, the area is experiencing rainfall, causing several obstacles in the rescue operation. However, the NDRF personnel have continued their rescue efforts.

On Wednesday, between 10.30 pm and 11 am, a devastating landslide struck the village of Irshalwadi in Raigad district. The incident resulted in numerous villagers being buried under a massive heap of mud. Upon receiving the distressing news, an NDRF team swiftly arrived at the scene and promptly initiated rescue operations. Tragically, the death toll has reached 19, while more than 60 people remain trapped under the debris, prompting ongoing efforts to locate and save them.

Rescue operations entered their second day as NDRF personnel persevered in their efforts to extricate individuals trapped under the debris amidst relentless heavy rains. The persistent downpour has been posing challenges to the rescue mission. Tragically, today, two more bodies were discovered at the same site, leading to a total death toll of 19.