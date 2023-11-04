Death toll rises to eight in Raigad pharm factory blast

Eight bodies have been recovered following a fire that erupted at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident occurred at Blue Jet Healthcare in MIDC Mahad, Raigad, located around 170 kilometers from the state capital. The fire broke out at 11 a.m. on Friday.

According to PTI reports, four bodies were discovered by 7 a.m., and an additional four were recovered by 5 p.m. on Saturday. These casualties are among the 11 individuals who had gone missing during the fire. Search operations, involving local agencies and NDRF personnel, are ongoing to locate the remaining three individuals.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, leading to the explosion of chemical-filled barrels on the premises, thereby exacerbating the blaze. Authorities are continuing their efforts to assess the situation and determine the exact cause of the tragic incident.