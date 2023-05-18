Decision on disqualification notices of MLAs may raise questions about constitutional position of Assembly Speaker: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that a delay in taking a decision on the disqualification notices against the 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena may raise questions about the constitutional position of an Assembly Speaker.

Supreme Court has directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take decisions in accordance with his authority as constitutional head of the state legislature, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on Twitter.

The apex court has already termed the appointment of Shinde loyalist MLA Bharat Gogawale as Shiv Sena whip as illegal, he said. This makes it easier for the Speaker to take a quick decision on the issue of disqualification because all directives given by an illegal whip stand invalid, said Crasto.

Narwekar must take a non-partisan and quick decision to solve the issue of disqualification of the 16 MLAs a delay in taking this decision might raise questions on the constitutional position of a Speaker, the NCP spokesperson said.