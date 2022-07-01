Decision to make Shinde CM was pre-planned, did Fadnavis had an inkling?

New Delhi: After the shocking events of the last 10 days in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde was finally sworn in as the Chief Minister last evening. With the BJP appointing Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister without handing over the Chief Minister's post to Devendra Fadnavis and forcing the party stalwarts to accept Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister. However, even though Devendra Fadnavis announced the name of Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister on Thursday afternoon, it was learned that the decision to make Shinde the Chief Minister had already been taken.

After Eknath Shinde arrived in Mumbai yesterday afternoon, Fadnavis and Shinde went to the governor and demanded the formation of a government. However, at the subsequent press conference, Eknath Shinde was announced to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the BJP would support him. However, Fadnavis had said that he would not participate in the government. But after pressure from party stalwarts, Fadnavis accepted the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

According to sources, the decision to make Eknath Shinde Chief Minister was taken two days ago. Devendra Fadnavis was called to Delhi by party stalwarts. That was when the decision was made. Also, it all happened as planned.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis was said to be upset after the swearing-in ceremony. However, Deepak Kesarkar, a rebel MLA from the Shinde group, has stated that there will be no such thing. "I know Devendra Fadnavis well," he said. "They are so skilled, they will work in any position. Devendra Fadnavis is an asset to the state. If they are in the ministry to fulfill their unfinished plans, it is a good decision" said Kesarkar.