'Declare drought in Maharashtra': Supriya Sule

In the wake of rain deficit and water shortage in Maharashtra, Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded that the state government should declare drought in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra has not witnessed expected rains in the months of June and July. The rains are less than 68% of the average, while in August till now, the rains are less than 80% of the average. Majority of the places have not witnessed rains.

This is a terrible situation and farmers will lose their crops," Sule tweeted, adding that these farmers must get benefits of the crop insurance. Sule said that the state government must declare drought in the state. "The government must take precautions and ensure that drinking water tankers, fodder camps and other drought related works should be undertaken at the earliest," she tweeted.