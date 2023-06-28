Deepak Kesarkar asks Maharashtra govt to give Vande Bharat stops in Sindhudurg and Raigad

Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar has called upon Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to consider adding two more stops for the Vande Bharat Express, specifically in Sindhudurg and Raigad. Kesarkar made the request during a recent event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train, connecting Goa and Mumbai. Deepak Kesarkar said, “I request Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to give Vande Bharat stops in Sindhudurg and one more stop in Raigad."Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the newly launched Goa (Margaon) to Mumbai 'Vande Bharat' Express at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Speaking at the event, Shinde highlighted the significance of the Vande Bharat train, stating that it connects the popular tourist destination of Goa with the economic capital of Mumbai. He also noted that the train would provide flight-like facilities to passengers. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “PM flagged off the Vande Bharat train today that will run from Madgaon to Mumbai & Mumbai to Madgaon."The Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards the Central government for incorporating Maharashtra into the Vande Bharat train route, making it a privilege for the state. He mentioned that Maharashtra already has five Vande Bharat trains operating within its boundaries. “At present, the journey from Madgaon station in Goa to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, covering a distance of about 586 km, takes about 11-12 hours. This distance can be covered by Vande Bharat train in just 8 hours, due to which the passengers will save about 3-4 hours of time," as per a statement by the Indian Railways.