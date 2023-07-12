Deepak Kesarkar claims Maha govt is committed to providing higher education in Marathi



Deepak Kesarkar, the state's education minister, emphasised the value of education in the mother tongue on Wednesday and stated that the Maharashtra government is committed to providing higher education in Marathi.

The government has started engineering courses in Marathi this year and will extend it to medical education from next year, he said. Kesarkar, who represented Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was speaking here at an event for Marathi entrepreneurs.

Urging the entrepreneurs to adapt to global developments, he said, You should be job givers, not job seekers. Kesarkar said Germany has 4 lakh jobs to offer and Maharashtra can fulfil that need. “Exports should not only be of commodities but also manpower, he said.

The minister appealed to industrialists in the state to embrace the latest technology and make the nation proud. He said Maharashtra has the most number of start-ups in the country.