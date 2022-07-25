Deepak Kesarkar criticizes Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai- After the split in the Shiv Sena, Aditya Thackeray has now started communicating with the Shiv Sainiks by going to the constituencies of the rebel MLAs through the Shiv Samvad Yatra. Aditya Thackeray has been going across the state and interacting with party office bearers and workers targeting rebel MLAs and MPs.

"Traitor is a traitor. The original Shiv Sainik is here" says Aaditya Thackeray. However, Shinde group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar has criticized this statement of Aditya Thackeray. He held a press conference today and commented on various issues.

Deepak Kesarkar told Aditya Thackeray that now he has started moving around the branch. Deepak Kesarkar also targeted Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Deepak Kesarkar asked how many times did Uddhav Thackeray meet the people, how many times did he go to the ministry? He also did not answer any of their questions. Deepak Kesarkar also said that "we were saying to break the alliance, then why are you talking about a conspiracy."