Deepak Kesarkar holds meeting with local social organisations over Kolhapur violence

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar has held a meeting with several social organisations in Kolhapur in the wake of tense situation there following stone-pelting during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by a few locals.

Kesarkar, the Minister for School Education and Marathi Language, who is also Kolhapur district guardian minister, has urged local residents to maintain peace. The meeting chaired by Kesarkar was attended by members of several civil society groups as well.

During the meeting, we took an oath that we will follow the path as shown by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. A positive picture emerged at the meeting and it will show direction to the entire state, Kesarkar said. Asked whether the riots that took place at the Shivaji Chowk in Kolhapur were pre-meditated since a large number of stones were hurled at once, he said the matter would be investigated and those behind the incident would be identified.