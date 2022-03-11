Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude as Gehraiyaan clocks one month

Actor Deepika Padukone received a lot of love and appreciation for her performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. And now, as the film completed one month since its release, she expressed her gratitude to people.

"It's been a month since 'Gehraiyaan' released but the love is still pouring in and is beyond anything I had ever imagined! And what more can one feel in this moment except joy and deep deep gratitude," Deepika said.

Released on Amazon Prime Video, 'Gehraiyaan' is based on complex modern relationships.

Shakun Batra helmed the film, which also features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor