Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai post shooting for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'
By ANI | Published: April 17, 2022 05:51 PM2022-04-17T17:51:09+5:302022-04-17T18:00:07+5:30
Superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai after completing another shooting schedule for Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
Superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai after completing another shooting schedule for Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
Acing the easy breezy summer look, the 36-year-old actor was clicked sporting a beige coloured shorts and blazer co-ord set teamed with a white t-shirt. Paired with white loafers, Deepika accessorised her look with black goggles.
Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.
Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app