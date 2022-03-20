Deepika Padukone reveals secret behind her glowing skin

One of the key steps toward living a healthy lifestyle is staying hydrated and it seems like our Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone completely believes in having proper water intake, especially while working.

On Saturday night, Deepika took to Instagram and dropped a fun reel featuring her favourite water sipper.

"Just the two of us," she captioned the clip.

In the video, we can see a compilation of Deepika enjoying sipping water from her water bottle while shooting for projects on the sets.

Sharing it, the 'Piku' actress asked her fans, "What should I name my sipper? "

As soon as Deepika shared the video, fans chimed into the comment section to give their suggestions.

"Deep-sip' name is the best," a social media user commented.

"Dippy-Sippy," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for 'Pathaan' in Spain with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also star in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor