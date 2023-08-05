Delays in Barsu refinery project have benefitted Pakistan, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said that delays in the Barsu refinery project led to a foreign partner investing in Pakistan, benefiting the adjacent country.

Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, told the legislative council that some people who do not want development in the country can be seen in the protests against Aarey, Bullet Train, and Barsu refinery project, and even at Narmada Bachao Andolan.

If you check their record, they constantly go to Bengaluru. Money in their (bank) account comes from Bengaluru, Fadnavis said, claiming that some activists are in touch with the ex-cadre of Greenpeace, a campaigning organisation. It is wrong to oppose projects that will boost the state’s economy in the next 20 years, he said.

It (the Barsu project) is beneficial for Maharashtra. Since we delayed, the company which was to come along with (Indian) government companies has invested in Pakistan. Pakistan is benefitting due to this. Still, our government companies will build the refinery, he said.

A section of local residents are up in arms against the Barsu refinery in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, over 400 km from Mumbai, as they fear that the mega project will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood. Fadnavis also claimed that attempts were being made to destabilise the state over the Aurangzeb issue that led to clashes in some areas in recent months.