Delhi Election Results 2025: Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Voters, Assures BJP Will Bring Change After 27 Years

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the people of Delhi for electing BJP after 27 years, attributing the victory to their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his initiatives. He said that the people of Delhi have also exposed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, and assured the public that the faith shown in BJP will not be squandered. Fadnavis pledged that the party would bring about meaningful change for the people of Delhi.

Watch:

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On #DelhiElectionResults, CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I want to congratulate the people of Delhi for making BJP win in Delhi after 27 years. This is the faith they have shown in PM Narendra Modi's leadership and his work. People of Delhi have also… pic.twitter.com/H1TCIwfmrQ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

"I want to congratulate the people of Delhi for making BJP win in Delhi after 27 years. This is the faith they have shown in PM Narendra Modi's leadership and his work. People of Delhi have also exposed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal... The faith bestowed upon BJP by the people of Delhi will not go to waste. I assure the people of Delhi that BJP will bring change," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read| Swati Maliwal Slams AAP Over Delhi Election Results 2025, Says 'God Punishes Those Who Commit Crimes Against Women'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force in the Delhi election results announced on Saturday by the Election Commission, securing 40 seats and paving the way for a return to power after 27 years. In contrast, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was unable to retain its position as the largest party in the Delhi assembly for the third consecutive election, winning just 18 seats.

