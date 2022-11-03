Delhi HC rejects Samata party's torch symbol received by Thackeray group

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction has come to the fore. The Delhi High Court has rejected the claim made by Samata party on the torch symbol received by the Thackeray group. Earlier too, a petition was filed on behalf of Samata Party claiming the torch symbol, but that petition was also rejected. Now once again Delhi High Court has rejected the petition of Samata Party, this has given a big relief to the Thackeray group.

As both the Thackeray group and the Shinde group claimed the Shiv Sena party name and the symbol of the bow and arrow, the Election Commission froze the Shiv Sena name and the symbol of the bow. After that, the Thackeray faction got the torch symbol from the Election Commission for the Andheri East Assembly by-election. However, the problems of the Thackeray group increased as Samata Party also claimed this symbol. Finally, the petition filed by the Samata Party in the Delhi High Court in this case has been rejected, TV9 reported.

Samata Party President Uday Mandal has informed that Samata Party will file a petition in the Supreme Court against the petition of Delhi High Court.