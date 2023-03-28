Delhi HC summons Thackerays and Raut in defamation case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, party MLA Aaditya Thackeray, and MP Sanjay Raut in a defamation case filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s leader Rahul Shewale, as per the report of Bar and Bench.

Shewale has sued Uddhav, Aaditya, and Raut for their statements that the Shinde faction bought the Shiv Sena symbol for Rs 2,000 crore.

The court made an oral observation that the "Election Commission’s (EC) shoulders are broad enough to deal" with political fights.

Responding to senior advocate Rajiv Nayar’s statement that such allegations shock the conscience of the court, the Court further said, "The question is not whether it shocks my conscience or not. The question is that in the free marketplace of ideas, are people entitled to say things which might shock my conscience?"

According to Live Law, refusing to pass a gag order on day one, the court said it will further deal with the allegations once it has an affidavit on record.

In February, Raut had alleged that Rs 2,000 crore were spent to get Shiv Sena’s name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. Raut also alleged that the EC’s decision was bought through these transactions.

Aaditya had said that EC is an entirely compromised institution. "Legitimising thieves does not make the theft legitimate," Aaditya said in a tweet.