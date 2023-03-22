Nagpur: C20 meet discusses inequalities, seeks justice for African children

Inequalities in the world, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa where many children are out of school to work as labourers, were among the highlights of the second day of the Civil20 India 2023 inception meeting here on Tuesday.

The conference had 'Civil Society Organisations and Promotion of Human Values' as its theme. C20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations around the world to voice the people's aspirations to the world leaders of the G20.

Owain James, global director of the 100 Million Campaign, a youth-led call to action for a world where all young people are free, safe and educated, called for justice for Africa’s children, said a government release.

He said there has been a rise in the number of Sub-Saharan Africans living on less than $2.15 a day since 2015. The number of child labour and children out of school is also increasing in Sub-Saharan Africa, he said.

The continent has some of the best natural resources but still remains underdeveloped as profits are being moved offshore, he said.

The discussion covered the topic of "Sewa-Sense of Service, Philanthropy and Volunteerism; Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam World is One the Second Day of the C20 Inception Family; Diversity, Inclusion, Mutual Respect and Human Rights as Human Value", said the release.

Shyam Parande, the global coordinator of Sewa International, said those participating in the conference should carry Gautam Buddha's message of "Atta Deep Bhav (be the light yourself)".

Stressing that moral values and human ethos are the strength of civil society, Parande said "India has a long history of values and these Indian values match the global values."

CEO of Indian Social Responsibility Network Santosh Gupta said that "when we do Sewa (service), there is a feeling in our soul that we should work for a cause". Sewa is better than volunteerism and philanthropy and Sewa is defined in the major religions of the world, he said.

The convener of United Consciousness, Global Vikrant Tomar said that the theme of the G20 was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' which meant that every being on this planet is one essential family.

Naseema Hurzuk, president of the Saahas Disability Research and Care Foundation, talked of Sewa and Sewa Bhav (spirit of service). "The C20 and G20 must focus on the development of those who are living a difficult life, she said. Happiness should not be confined to enhancing financial and political power but there should be a focus on all-around development giving voice to the marginalised and voiceless, said Dr Shashi Bala, president of the International Council of Cultural Studies, India.

Dr Joram Begi, chairman of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Guwahati, said diversity is the fundamental law of nature and is unavoidable. Taking up the principles of diversity, inclusion and mutual respect is the best mechanism for conflict resolution, he said.