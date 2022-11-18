Delhi police team reaches Mumbai to investigate Shraddha Walkar murder case

A team of Delhi police team has reached Vasai, Palghar area of Maharashtra to investigate the sensational Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The three-member team of Delhi police met officials of Manikpur police of Maharashtra and sought their assistance

in the investigation of the case. The police team is likely record statements of friends of Aaftab and Shraddha, and also their mutual friends.

We are making a list of people including relatives, and friends and mutual friends with the help of Manikpur police to record their statements in connection to the case, said a Delhi police officer.

The statement of their family members are also likely to be recorded, said officials. The accused allegedly lingered beside her body all night and smoked marijuana, official sources with Delhi police said.

Official sources associated with the technical investigation cell of the Delhi Police claimed that the police are trying to retrieve chats of Aaftab with Shraddha and others during the period of crime. The police may also request social networking and messaging application platforms used by the accused, to share chat details, sources said.

After a heated argument on May 18, Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on the bed that they shared in their rented Delhi apartment in Chhatarpur. According to sources in Delhi Police, Aaftab was a drug addict and on that fateful day, he was under the influence of drugs when he killed Shraddha. The accused reportedly told the police that on May 18, an argument broke out between the couple over shifting household items from Mumbai to Delhi and also over expenses during the day, which went on for quite some time.